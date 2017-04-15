Maridi: New Teachers Training Institute to reopen

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Education said TROIKA member countries and Japan have helped with the reopening of the teachers training institute in Maridi State.

Michael Lopuke said Japan, United States, Norway and the United Kingdom supported the initiative as part of the Ministry’s efforts to improve the quality of education in South Sudan.

He said USAID provided support for the first phase of the project and was able to help the ministry renovate all other five national teachers training institutes in the country.

“In the few weeks to come, we will also be able to open Maridi teachers training institute. So we are moving on,” said Lopuke.

Mr. Lopuke told Eye Radio that Norway will provide support to the administration of the institute and logistics. He also the Japanese government through JICA helped with the development of a curriculum, while the EU is providing a monthly incentive to teachers.

Mr. Lopuke says another teachers training institute was opened last month in Maper in Aweil State.