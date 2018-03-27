Maridi beekeepers call for financial support

Women bee farmers in Maridi State are calling for funding to process their locally produced honey.

The beekeepers are members of Maridi Women Economic Association which is engaged in beekeeping, harvest and process honey before selling it to customers in the area.

Egbandama Josephine, the group’s secretary-general, says they need support from well-wishers to purchase honey processing, refining and purifier machines.

“We have not got our own machines and they are very expensive that we may not meet the price,” she told Eye Radio.

“What we want is help; support from other donors to get for us the machines because these things are bought in dollars and ours here, we sell our things in pounds and locally.”

It is not clear how much is needed, but Josephine says the machine is not available in the country.

The Maridi Women Economic Association in partnership with the Environmental Rehabilitation Program or ERP is currently supporting 175 vulnerable women mainly widows and orphans in the state to keep bees, harvest and process the honey before selling it to potential customers in the area, according to Josephine.

All the methods are done traditionally.

The Field Coordinator for organization, Jonathan Aluma, said they are now engaging with the state authority to address some the challenges.

“We took some women from this association, we went to the Governor and they expressed their challenges, concerns and their future plans,” he said. “So the Governor was very interested and he has already offered them three machines.”

According to the 2008 survey of the Ministry of Agriculture, South Sudan’s honey is said to have better market as compared to agriculture products in terms of the money it brings per a given quantity.