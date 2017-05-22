Mangalla calls for deployment of forces on Juba – Bor road

The commissioner of Mangalla County in Jubek state is calling for urgent intervention from the national government to reopen the Juba – Bor road.

Early this month, the road was closed after more than 30 people were killed in an ambush between Jemeiza and Sudan Safari.

During a meeting held over the weekend, the governors of Terekeka, Jubek and Jonglei states agreed to immediately reopen the road and river transport to ease supply of food commodities and humanitarian assistance to the area.

They have also pledged to maintain security along the Juba Bor road through deployment of security forces in Mangalla, Jemeza and Bor South Counties.

However, Commissioner Elario Paul said the counties don’t have capacity and possibilities to deploy organized forces along the road.

He said the counties cannot afford to cater for their needs and provide them with food, water and shelters.