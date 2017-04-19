Man torches house with wife & child inside in Yambio

The Police Commissioner in Gbudwe State says a woman and a child have died after a man burned them inside a house in Yambio town.

Major General James Monday says the man, who has not been identified, set a tukul on fire while his wife and child were inside.

He said the the child had died when the police arrived at the scene.

“I found in fact the child was completely burnt and the woman was still alive, she was burnt. The woman was taken to the hospital but unfortunately this [Tuesday] morning she passed away,” said Gen, Enoka.



The incident happened on Monday in a suburb of the town.

“We understand from the neighbors that the woman quarrel with her husband until 11pm, shortly after one or two hours then the burning started, so we have arrested the husband he is now in custody because he is denying, but all the neighbors said it was he who did it, nobody else,” Gen. Enoka added.

He said the neighbors reported that the husband and wife were both drunk when the incident happened.