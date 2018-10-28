Man kills two children in Jonglei state

A man has killed two children in Bor, Jongei state after being told by his wife they are not his, according to the state deputy police commissioner, Brigedier General Chol Achiek.

Achiek said the man identified by the name Majok Maketh, is an officer in the South Sudan Prison Service.

Brig. Gen. Achiek said the officer shot the children on Friday night when the wife allegedly told him the last two sons, who were both below the age of 10, were fathered by someone else.

“The reason was that his wife who had four children told him that the last two children had their different father. That annoyed him and made him to shoot those two children.”

Chol Achiek said: “The officer surrendered himself to the Prison Service after shooting the children.”

He said the man is in a custody and will be investigated by the police on Monday.