Man kills 3 hostages, takes his own life

Eyewitnesses said a gunman killed three people before taking his own life on Tuesday in Juba.

According to the eyewitnesses who spoke to Eye Radio from the scene of the incident at Munuki area, the man held the three hostages in a bakery for hours and later shot them dead.

The motive of the killing is not clear.

“A gunman entered a bakery along Gudele road, near the former Atlantic petrol station and shot dead three people and then killed himself,” an eyewitness spoke on anonymity.

“This attracted security people to the scene. They took the four bodies to the mortuary.”

Other eyewitnesses said the unnamed man was a policeman who worked as a guard at the bakery.

Eye Radio’s attempts to get hold of the police for comment were not immediately possible.