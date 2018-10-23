Man jailed for 10 years for defiling 9-year-old girl

The Gudele High Court in Juba has sentenced to 10 years in prison a middle-aged man for defiling a 9-year-old girl.

John Deng Both, aged 49, was accused of defiling the young girl at a home in Gudele in January this year.

By the time he committed the crime, John Deng Both was the chairperson for peace and reconciliation in Fangak.

Prior to this position, he was the Fangak state minister of health.

Judge Mujahid Abdullah Akol announced the verdict on Tuesday, saying John Deng is guilty as charged.

“According to the procedures, it has proved that the accused is matured, and of sound mind…So he is responsible for his act because he is not sick…”

The Judge said he committed the crime when he was neither drunk nor mentally disturbed…

“Because of that… John Deng Both the court has these penalties for you; number one, 10 years imprisonment starting from 21 February 2018…”

However, crime of defilement is punishable by death penalty, according to the South Sudan penal code of 2008.

On behalf of the family, the grandmother of the little girl told the reporters that she is happy because the justice has finally been rendered to her granddaughter.

“I am so happy, God blessed Justice Juba, am very happy now and no need to face John Deng with his group.”

“He even attacked me with 5 guns, 5 police and 8 canes. Today I can say your days are over, you wanted to kill me with my daughter for what reason? Congratulations to South Sudan court of Justice,” she emotionally spoke to journalists after the verdict.’