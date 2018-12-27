Man and daughters burnt in house, Juba

An eyewitness has said a 35-year-old man and two of his daughters died after they got burnt in a house in Munuki suburb in Juba last night.

Cicilia Poni who is a neighbor said Michael Menda locked three of his children –all girls, and himself inside before the house caught fire.

“We realized when the fire was too much to extinguish. By the time the neighbours broke the window and pulled them out, four of them were burnt,” she said.

“The father died at 5:00 AM while first and third born died hours later,” Poni added. The deceased girls are ten and five years old, and the other receiving treatment at Juba teaching hospital is eight.

According to Poni, the man had quarrelled with his wife and decided to chain the door from inside.

He did this, Ms. Poni said after the woman fled to his mother- in-law’s house in the neighbourhood, taking along with her her two-year old son.

She said the decease had been drunk throughout the Christmas festival. “This man was drunk right from 25th and he could fight and chase the wife whenever he was drunk.”

The cause of the fire is unclear. Efforts to reach the police for a comment were not immediately successful.