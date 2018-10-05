Man arrested for murdering his wife, mother-in-law

Authorities in Maridi are holding a man who allegedly shot dead his wife and a mother-in-law last Sunday.

According to the state officials, 30-year-old Abdallah Wilson opened fire on his family killing the two and injuring the father-in-law.

The motive behind the killings is not yet known.

The incident occurred in an area called Nambia, 3 kilometers north of Maridi Town.

“During that time the government of Maridi State had given orders and directives to all the security organs at the state level to r to cover that area so as not to give him a room to escape,” said Peter Saki, the Minister of Information in the state.

He said Wilson sustained gunshot wounds when he tried to resist arrest by security personnel.

“On the 3rd of this October 2018 the day before yesterday at around 1:00 pm, they happened to arrest the person he is now at the police station,” added Mr Saki.