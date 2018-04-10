Man arrested after his friend impregnated a teenager

A man in Juba says his cousin has been arrested after his friend ran away after allegedly impregnating a teen girl.

Santo Bul Thiik told Eye Radio that his cousin- Thomas Dhor Kuol, currently in a detention facility, was apprehended a week ago.

He was first issued an arrest warrant after admitting that he knew the man alleged to have had contact with the girl.

“This guy who is in prison was asked whether he knew the other guy and he said yes. Immediately they went and opened an arrest warrant against the two,” said Mr Thiil.

He told Eye Radio that his family are concerned why the cousin has not been arraigned in court since then.

Mr. Thiik said they tried to bail him out immediately, but were threatened by some individuals who insist they should first produce the main suspect.

The prison wardens were similarly warned not to remove him until the suspect is found and arrested.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesperson, Brigadier Daniel Justin, said he was in a meeting and would respond to calls later.

According to South Sudan transitional constitution, anyone arrested should be produced in court within 24 hours.