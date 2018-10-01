Man arrested for deadly grenade attack in Yambio

A man suspected of throwing a hand grenade that killed at least 9 people in Yambio on Friday night has been arrested, authorities in Gbudue have said.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the weekend, Gbudue State Minister of Information Hussein Enoka said the suspect whom he identified as Justin Angelo Gbaki has been arrested and is under investigation.

“The security organs have already apprehended the suspect who did this barbaric incident and he is under investigation in the police custody,” he said.

The minister said the motive of the attack was on love affairs.

“According to the information we are getting as the government which is still under more investigation is that he was having a problem between him and his wife. When he threw this grenade, that woman passed away, and even his mother-in-law died, and even his uncle died.”

Enoka said that the death toll has risen to nine.

“The day before yesterday at 11:30 pm Friday at Saura, in the party occasion, the hand grenade was thrown into the place of the party of the dance and it caused death until now to 9 people; 3 women and six men plus 1 baby leaving 32 injured. They are now at the State Hospital under treatment.”

He said 8 victims who were critically injured have been transferred to Juba for treatment.

“This morning, 8 has been transferred to Juba by Red Cross.”

Earlier, an eyewitness, Emmanuel William told Eye Radio that, the hand grenade which was thrown into a crowded funeral in Hai Saura, has killed four people on spot.

He said two others succumbed to injuries later on at Yambio State hospital. William said the grande explosion has also injured 33 individuals.