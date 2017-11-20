Malong leaves

The former SPLA chief of general staff has traveled to Kenya to seek medical attention.

Last week, General Paul Malong was finally allowed by President Salva Kiir to travel abroad after weeks of tension with the government.

According to the SPLA spokesperson, a misunderstanding between the government and General Malong was resolved peacefully last week.

Speaking to Eye Radio, the SPLA deputy spokesperson, Colonel Santo Domic said the General left on Sunday morning.

His health condition is not clear. He had been under house arrest for nearly 6 months.

