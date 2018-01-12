Malakal safe for relocation of Upper Nile University –governor

The Vice Chancellor of the Upper Nile state University said they plan to relocate the university back to its headquarters in Malakal town.

This came after the governor of Central Upper Nile visited the location of the university in Malakal town early this week.

According to the governor, the area is safe for the university to reopen in the state.

Upper Nile state University was transferred to Juba following the 2013 violence.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Isaac Chuer, told Eye Radio that they are in contact with 5 state governors of the former Upper Nile state to mobilize resources for the relocation.

“The team will be selected this week to go and access the destructions and the cost of renovation but we are not sure how long will it take,” he said.

Mr. Chuer also said that a committee will be formed to access the damages on the old facility, and make recommendations on areas that require renovation.

In June 2014, the university’s Vice chancellor said that the renovation of the Upper Nile University will cost about twenty million US dollars.