Makuei’s statement “reckless and irresponsible”

The SPLM-IO leadership has criticized statements made by the Minister of Information for the regime in Juba.

In a video circulating online, Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said President Salva Kiir will never work with Dr. Riek Machar in the next transitional government.

Makuei further told the media earlier today in Addis Ababa that the office created for the first vice president will go to the IO, but not Dr. Riek Machar.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the IO leadership describes the Makuei’s statements as reckless and irresponsible, especially at a time when the negotiations are at a high level of maturity.

The IO statement also refers to the ministers utterances as “bad politics only intended to derail the peace process.”

It stated that not only are Michael Makuei’s statements misleading, but also ridiculous as “one doesn’t make peace with friends”, but with enemies.

The Opposition movement added that it maintains confidence in the peace process and the search for a just and honorable peace for the people through a negotiated settlement.