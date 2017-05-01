Makuei warns traders from increasing food prices

The government will take a severe action against those traders who increase prices of goods unnecessarily, the Minister of Information has said.

Michael Makuei Lueth said that traders who increase prices of goods in the market will be charged accordingly.

“I am informing everybody and those who are playing with the prices in the market, anybody who is trying to benefit from the current situation, that person will carry his cross'” Makuei said.

The minister said that the ministerial committee that was formed to respond to the economic crisis will identify goods that will be exempted from taxation.

Mr. Makuei said the committee will first identify the items and then they will come up with control and monitoring mechanism.

“The committee will sit and decide on the items that will be exempted, because of our experience of last year, we exempted food items but what happened? They were being sold at the same price as if they are not exempted,” said Makuei.

The 14 member committee will be headed by 1st Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

It will comprise of the governor of Central Bank, Ministers of Finance, Commerce, Justice, and Interior among others.