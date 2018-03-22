Makuei reacts to US sanctions

The government does not agree with the US sanctions on the country’s oil entities, saying South Sudan does not produce enough revenue to fuel conflict, according to Information Michael Makuei.

On Wednesday, the US government listed 15 oil-related institutions for sanctions.

It said this restrictions will force the government and companies to show that the country’s oil will benefit its people and not enrich corrupt elites or fuel violence.

“The revenue which is now being raised from the oil is not even sufficient for our salaries. After all, what war are we fighting now?” Makuei asked.

“Unless people are going back to the 2013 and 2014. This is where you can talk about all these.”

Those listed include the state-owned Nilepet, Dar Petroleum, Sudd Petroleum, and GNPOC.

Others are the ministries of petroleum and mining.

The U.S. and other companies will now need a license to export, re-export, or transfer exports of any U.S.-origin goods or technology to the listed entities.

Earlier this month, the Sentry published an investigative brief that sheds light on how South Sudanese elites are exploiting the country’s oil to fund militias and enrich themselves.

It suggested sanctions against individuals and entities involved.

The Global Witness also published a similar report accusing the state oil company Nilepet and the Ministry of Petroleum of using oil revenues to fund war.