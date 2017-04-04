Makuei: National dialogue date to be fixed after setting agenda

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, says the date for the commencement of the national diologue will be fixed when the steering committee has identified the agenda.

In February, President Salva Kiir told the Transitional Assembly that the committee would be sworn in supposedly by last month to start their work.

However, Mr Makuei says the team has not yet been sworn in but they are developing documents before the peace initiative officially begins.

“It doesn’t add anything, they will be sworn in if necessary, but to me there is nothing that needs everybody to be sworn in. The national dialogue is in process. The secretariat is working on the document. After finishing working on those documents then the date will be fixed,” Mr Makuei told Eye Radio this morning.

In December, Kiir officially announced the national dialogue, saying it would preserve, protect and restore the integrity of South Sudan.