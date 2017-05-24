Makuei dismiss President Bashir’s allegation

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei has dismissed accusations by Sudanese President that South Sudan and Egypt are supporting Sudanese rebels with ammunitions.

On Tuesday, President Omar al-Bashir said South Sudan and Egypt are offering military support to Sudanese anti-government groups fighting in Darfur region.

Speaking to the media in Khartoum on Tuesday, al-Bashir said the Darfur armed groups fought their way into the Sudan through the borders of Libya and South Sudan, where they received Egyptian armored vehicles for the attacks on two states last Sunday.

In response, the government’s spokesperson, Michael Makuei says South Sudan and Egypt have not offered any support to any Sudanese anti-government groups.

“With due respect to their opinion, that is not correct these are merely stories which are created in order to justify, where do we come in with Egypt so that we work together for the support of these rebels,” he said.

Micheal Makuei says South Sudan has no border with Egypt in order to support army groups fighting Sudan government.

“Egyptian are the government in their own right. They (Sudan) are south of Egypt and we are south of Sudan we don’t have any border with Egypt so that we can coordinate activities and we work together, we don’t have anything,” Makuei said.

Makuei added that South Sudan has no interest or the capacity to support violence in the Sudan.

“What is our situation at present to justify us supporting any other rebels, we are not in the position in our present to support ourselves, that is not correct,” he said.

He said Sudan should verify its reports before making such accusations.

“To response to the Sudan government, I say that is not correct we are supporting any rebels let them verify it,” said Makuei.

In the past, Khartoum has been accusing South Sudan of supporting SPLM-N in the ongoing wars against the government in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile. On the other hand, South Sudan has been accusing Khartoum of aiding rebel groups in South Sudan.