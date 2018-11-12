Why Makuei criticized IGAD over the venue for JMEC’s meeting

The Minister of Information has criticized IGAD’s decision to convene the first meeting of the reconstituted JMEC outside the country.

The members of the R-JMEC, headed up by the interim chairman Augustino Njoroge are expected to meet for the first time in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday next week.

This comes after the former chairman, Festus Mogae stepped down in September.

Speaking at a press conference in Juba on Monday, Michael Makuei Lueth, who is also the government spokesman questions why Addis Abba should be the venue yet all the members are residing in Juba.

“Why should we go and meet in Addis at the time when JMEC is here (Juba)? The JMEC administration and the secretarial of JMEC who are all here now transporting them to Addis, re -accommodating them in Addis and bringing them back means a lot.”

The minister said the government should not incur expenses spending on unnecessary accommodation and transport for members.

“We do not want all these expenses to be incurred unnecessarily because whatever little money that is there should be spent on peace. Not at the meetings outside South Sudan.”

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission oversees all aspects of the implementation of the Agreement and monitors the mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government of National Unity.