Makana urges Int’l community to help gov’t set up cantonment sites

The Speaker of the Transitional Legislative Assembly has called on the International community to support the government complete the establishment of cantonment areas.

The sites are provided for in the peace agreement to avoid further violence in the country. Cantonment sites should have been established 90 days after signing of the peace deal, according to the August 2015 peace agreement.

Anthony Lino Makana says the Transitional government of National Unity could not fully implement the peace agreement due to lack of financial and logistical supports.

“I take this opportunity to call upon the international community to step up their already substantial support so as to adequately meet the dire needs of our people,” Mr Makana said during the 10th Executive Council meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD members in Juba on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitors, Major-Gen Molla Hailemariam had earlier said both the government and the SPLM in Opposition had failed to provide a list of cantonment sites.

For his part, the Legal Advisor to the President, Lawrence Korbandy, says a timely response to conflict in South Sudan would prevent some of the security threats facing African region.

“This is a genuine call because the region as a whole faces big national security challenge, ranging from riots, conflicts, economic crisis and internal problems,” Mr Korbandy said.

“These all constitute national security threats to our region in the widest term.

“Therefore, it’s very important for us to come together as parliamentarians – as oversight institutions – to see that all these national security challenges are removed.”

Members of the Inter-parliamentary Union of IGAD arrived in Juba on Tuesday to discuss issues affecting the region.

They are expected to hold meetings with President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, and the Minster of foreign Affairs, Deng Alor.