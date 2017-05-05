Ceasefire monitors say violations are worsening

The ceasefire and transitional security monitors say fighting has continued in different parts of the country despite their reports on serious ceasefire violations.

The chairman of the monitors, Major General Molla Hailemariam, says civilians continue to be targeted in the clashes.

He cited reports of their investigations into the recent violence in Wau and Pajok as evidence that civilians are being targeted.

At the opening of the boarding meeting in Juba this morning, Major General Molla said their recommendations on how to mitigate conflicts are being ignored.

“As you know CTSAMM continues to report on serious ceasefire violations but yet the fighting continues and is actually increasing in magnitude. CTSAMM continue to make recommendations to the Parties in order to mitigate the conflict but yet they are met with no response, acknowledgment or action. ,” Gen. Molla said.

He urged all the parties to immediately cease hostilities and focus on addressing the worsening humanitarian situation.

“We, therefore, urge the Parties and other armed groups to ensure accountability and respect for the ceasefire. Respect for the ceasefire is critical in order to allow for the dire economic and humanitarian situations to be addressed,” said Gen. Molla.

Major General Molla also said the monitors also face difficulties in accessing areas where fighting has been reported. He said the challenges include logistical delays from UNMISS and assurances from the Joint Military and Ceasefire Commission.

He said their team had wanted to access Kodok, where fighting has been reported recently, but it is yet to visit the area.

Despite all the challenges, Molla said they will soon deploy teams to Bunj and Renk in Greater Upper Nile region and Mundri in the Equatoria region as soon as UNMISS facilitates their presence in the area.

Representatives of the Transitional Government attended the board meeting today Firday.