Maiwut gov’t officials meet face-to-face with IO generals

Senior government officials of Maiwut state met face-to-face with IO generals in Pagak over the weekend for the sake of the revitalized peace agreement.

According to state officials, the state government team was headed by the acting governor, Gach Puk.

While the IO military leaders were led by Major-General Ochan Puot, and accompanied by 100 soldiers.

The governor of Maiwut said the parties have agreed to allow free movement of people within their territories in the area.

Bol Ruach said the move is meant to create trust building after five years of conflict, especially in the area.

“One of the issues that was resolved during the meeting is that we stabilize the state where we make it peaceful; no aggressive force to attack one another, whether as an individual or as a collective force,” he said.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the SPLM- IO deputy spokesperson, Manawa Peter, could not confirm or deny the claim:

“It is not confirmed up to now if our generals really established a contact with the government forces in Pagak…this circular came out through social media. It didn’t give official statement to say that we really establish a contact.”