The main opposition leader, Dr. Machar arrives in Juba

The main Opposition Leader, Dr. Riek Machar, has arrived in Juba for the celebration of the peace agreement.

Earlier this month, President Salva Kiir invited the opposition figures, regional leaders and the international peace partners, to join him in the celebration.

The plane which was carrying Dr. Machar touched down at the Juba International Airport at 9:30 am.

Speaking to Eye Radio at John Garang Mausoleum, the army spokesman described the arrival of Dr. Machar as “a clear indication that the peace agreement [implementation] has begun”.

Major-General Lul Ruai also attributed this to proper security arrangements.

“That gave trust and confidence in all our brothers in opposition for them to come here,” Maj-Gen. Lul stated.

Some regional leaders, including Sudanese President Omar Bashir, Somali President and the President of Ethiopia have already arrived in Juba.

The function is expected to be officially opened soon.