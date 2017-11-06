Two Magwi men remanded for killing a woman

Two people have been detained in Magwi County for allegedly raping and killing a young woman in the area last week.

According to Magwi County commissioner, two of the accused claim the 24-year-old unnamed woman had stolen money from them.

Mr. Micah Oloya told Eye Radio that the men first raped the woman and then tortured her….

“The woman was raped and then tortured; they tied her hands behind her back the military style and cut her with blades,” he explained.

The men include Philip John, a 24-year-old army deserter; and Peter Ojok, aged 17.

Magwi County commissioner Oloya added that the suspects have been remanded at Magwi Prison.

Meanwhile, a landlady named Auma Joyce whose house the victim was renting, is under investigation.