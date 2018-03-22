Magwi commissioner calls on deminers to assess the area

The commissioner of Magwi County in Imatong state is urging the demining partners to extend their services to the area.

This comes after an unexploded ordinance blew up, killing two family members – a father and his son – in Owiny-kibul earlier this week.

They were repairing their grinding mill when the incident occurred.

The county commissioner, Ochola Bosco, said the area, which has experienced fighting, is infested with unexploded ordinances.

“We call upon [the organizations] to at least come and assess some of these areas and to create awareness to our people,” he told Eye Radio.

Ochola went on to warn the area civilians against touching any unidentified object.

According to UNMAS, large areas of South Sudan are littered with explosive hazards after decades of conflict.

Nearly 90 million meter square of land are thought to be contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Since its inception in South Sudan in 2004, UNMAS says it has surveyed vast tracts of land, cleared 37,839 landmines and 939,552 UXO to make 998 water points, 180 schools and 152 clinics safe for use by local communities.