“Made in South Sudan exhibition” kick off in Juba

A five-day exhibition to showcase goods produced in South Sudan has begun in Juba.

It was organized by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in partnership with the private sector and the UN Development Program.

The event is meant to promote local production and encourage both domestic and foreign business.

At the occasion, the Presidential Advisor for Agriculture and Food Security, Professor Ann Itto, called for cooperation among different sectors of the economy.

“I call on upon our local producers, development partners the entire business community to join hands with our people in the quest to develop our economy and achieve prosperity,” Prof. Itto said.

The Presidential Advisor says the will also support private sectors to promote investment.

“On our part as the Government through public-private partnership and facilitation, we will harness investment know-how and technology to achieve a quick economic growth to benefit our people,” she said.

For his part, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Moses Hassen, said the exhibition is a platform for the local businessmen and manufacturers to showcase their products.

“Such exhibitions are really very very important, they do provide a platform for our local businessmen and manufacturers to showcase the products to the clients the old one and the new one and to the general public,” said Hassen.

The “Made in South Sudan Exhibition” is under the theme: “Together, Promoting South Sudan Business and Industrial Development.”