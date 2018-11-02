Machar’s Spokesperson James Gatdet released

The former press secretary of opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar, James Gatdet Dak has been released from Juba Central Prison.

On peace celebration day, President Salva Kiir pardoned James Gatdet and a South African national, William Endley, as a gesture for goodwill and readiness to implement the new peace accord.

The two men were recently sentenced to death by hanging.

Gatdet was sentenced to death in February on charges of treason and incitement against the government.

Speaking to the media after his release on Friday, Gatdet thanked President Kiir for ordering his release.

“I want to thank his Excellency the president for ordering my release; I am very happy that this will enable me to reunite with family members and my friends after a long period.”

according to Gatdet, he said exactly two years ago, on 2nd November 2016, he was arrested by the authority in Kenya and handed over to Juba.

“I want to express my happiness that I am free again after 2 years in detention and in prison. Accidentally, I think this is the same day I was arrested in Nairobi on 2 November 2016 and today is 2 of November 2018.”

Meanwhile, the South African retired army colonel, William Endley was also sentenced to death by hanging for his alleged role in supporting Opposition during the civil war.

Endley thanked the president and the entire Prison Service staffs including prisoners for the time spent together in Juba Central Prison.

“I would like to firstly also thank president Salva Kiir, I also like to thank the minister for his time to be here today. And for everybody inside the Juba Central prison, the prison services and the approaches towards myself and to James Gadet.”

After their release, the men were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.