Machar’s group hits back at IGAD

The SPLA-IO under Dr Riek Machar has declined to withdraw its statement blaming that the regional body for failing to handle the alleged ceasefire violations committed by the government.

Last week, the armed opposition group accused the international community of turning a blind eye against alleged violations by the visit of Taban Deng in areas of Bieh and Jonglei.

The SPLA-IO under Taban Deng has, however, dismissed the claims.

In response, IGAD refuted the statement and called on the armed opposition group to withdraw the statement.

IGAD Special Envoy, Ismael Wais, described the charges as misleading and irresponsible.

He said such accusation diverts the attention of the public from the core issues of attaining peace and security in South Sudan.

However, in a statement seen by Eye Radio today, SPLA-IO says its position regarding the conflict of interest faced by IGAD has not changed.

“In light of this conflict of interest, the SPLM/SPLA-IO declines to withdraw any statement,” partly read the statement.

It said the call by the IGAD Special Envoy on SPLA-IO under Dr Riek Machar to withdraw the statement represents a threatening tone on the peace process.