Machar’s group abducts 7 aid workers

The SPLA-IO faction of Dr Riek Machar has confirmed to Eye Radio that it is holding 7 aid workers in Yei River State.

The national staff from the South Sudan Health Association, a national aid organization, were taken by SPLA-IO forces while travelling in a 3-vehicle convoy from Kupera County to Lainya County last month.

According to the UNOCHA, the convoy was delivering supplies to health centers serving thousands of people in need in Kupera, Limuro, Wuji and Koyoki.

“Our intelligence unit detained those aid workers because some of them were found to be government agents spying for the government in Juba,” the SPLA-IO military deputy spokesman, Lam Paul Gabriel, told Eye Radio.

On Tuesday, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou, called for the immediate and unconditional release of the aid workers.

He urged all parties to the parties to the conflict to ensure that the operating environment is conducive to the delivery of aid.

Mr Lam said the leadership of the SPLA-IO will release all those who are innocent.

“We are still continuing with our investigations and those found guilty may be released through directive from our leadership.”

The Cessation of Hostilities Agreement the parties signed in December last year provides for protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.