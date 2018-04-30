Machar’s forces release 10 aid workers in Yei

The ten aid workers who were taken by an armed group in Yei River last week have been freed, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

The released humanitarian staff include one from UNOCHA, two from UNICEF, one from the South Sudanese Development Organization, two from ACROSS, three from Plan International and one from Action Africa Help.

They were abducted while traveling in a convoy to Tore from Yei last Thursday.

In a statement on Monday, ICRC said it has flown the aid workers to Juba from an area around Yei today.

The head of delegation for the ICRC in South Sudan, François Stamm said they are pleased with their release by the adductors.

“The ICRC has a long-standing record as a neutral intermediary in these kinds of situations. We are pleased that these ten aid workers will now be able to return to their families,” he said.

Mr Stamm calls on parties to the conflict to stop targeting aid workers.

“While we are relieved these ten humanitarians have been released, we want to remind all parties to the conflict that aid workers are never a target.”

The SPLM-IO faction of Dr Riek Machar confirmed that it was holding the aid worker because they entered its territory without clearance.

“UNOCHA has time and again been sending aid workers to the SPLA IO controlled areas without prior to notice to our Humanitarian Department for clearance,” read a statement issued by Lam Paul, the group’s deputy spokesman.

This is the second incident involving aid workers being abducted and released by the group in Yei River State.