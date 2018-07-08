Machar set to be ‘reinstated as the first vice president’

Parties to the agreement have agreed in principle to reinstate Dr. Riek Machar to his previous position as the First Vice President, this is according to South Sudan’s Presidential Press Unit.

In a post on its official page, the Presidential Press Unit reported that the leaders agreed to have four Vice Presidents during the transitional period.

The Ugandan New vision quoted the Sudanese Foreign Affairs minister Al-Derdiri Mohamed as saying, among the other three VP posts, the incumbent First Vice President, Taban Deng and Vice President James Wani will take the next seats, while the fourth position will be led by a woman from the opposition groups.

It’s not clear what criteria were used to allocate the positions, but the press unit stated after hours of negotiations, the parties resolved the outstanding issues on governance at the Ugandan state house in Entebbe yesterday.

The meeting was mediated by both President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta and his Sudanese counterpart, Omer Hassan Al-Bashir in Kampala on Saturday.

According to the Presidential Press Unit, more consultations to come up with a final document on the agreement are underway.