Machar ‘regrettably’ turns down meeting ND committee

Dr. Riek Machar has turned down the request of the National Dialogue Steering Committee to meet him in South Africa, the committee has said.

Early this week, the steering committee revealed that the South African Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa had agreed to try to convince Dr. Riek Machar to meet them.

However, in a statement seen by Eye Radio, the committee said ‘regrettably’ Mr. Ramaphosa relayed to them that Dr. Machar turned down their request.

This is the second time the leader of the SPLM-In Opposition has declined to meet the national dialogue steering committee in South Africa.

In June, when the process was first launched, the committee’s efforts to get to Dr. Riek Machar went in vain.

“We wish to reassure our downtrodden people that the doors of the National Dialogue remain open to Dr. Machar and to any other South Sudanese political and military leader who has a point of view that may enhance the process,” the statement read.

The committee said it will continue to persuade Dr. Riek Machar to take part in the dialogue process as it is important for the country:

“We will, therefore, continue to knock at his door and plead with him to talk to us, as managers of this extremely important process in the country.”

President Salva Kiir initiated the national dialogue in December last year, saying it was a means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.

The process commenced last month in some states to allow the citizens air their grievances.