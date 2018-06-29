Machar orders forces to ceasefire

The leader of the SPLM-IO, Dr. Riek Machar has ordered his forces to observe a permanent ceasefire around the country starting at midnight 30th June, 2018.

According to the order seen by Eye Radio, Dr. Machar directed “all SPLM/SPLA – IO forces in South Sudan to observe the permanent ceasefire as agreed in the Khartoum declaration signed between him and President Salva Kiir.

The order reads, “The ceasefire shall come into force as from 00:01 hours of midnight of 30th June, 2018.”

Last night, President Salva Kiir issued a republican decree directing the SPLA to observe the ceasefire, and to allow unhindered access for humanitarian workers in the country.

The orders from the two leaders is in reference to the Khartoum agreement in which they signed a document that stops the war in South Sudan.

The Khartoum agreement declares a permanent ceasefire, and states that the parties will “agree on all the ceasefire arrangements including disengagement, separation of forces in close proximity, withdrawal of allied troops, opening of humanitarian corridors and release of prisoners of war and political detainees”, all within 72 hours.

The parties also agreed on a “self-monitoring mechanism” as part of the deal.