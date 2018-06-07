Machar ‘more than happy’ to meet Kiir

Dr Riek Machar has accepted to meet President Salva Kiir but rejected the proposal to hold the face-to-face meeting in Sudan.

Last week, IGAD proposed the meeting to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this month.

However on Tuesday, Sudanese President Omar el Bashir sent a delegation to Juba to request that the talks be held in Khartoum.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the SPLM/A-IO of Dr Machar said it has not received any official communication regarding the venue of the meeting between the two leaders.

“For the sake of peace, the SPLM/A (IO) Chairman and Commander in Chief, Dr. Rek Machar Teny-dhuorangun, is more than happy to meet President Salva Kiir in any IGAD country, including Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda or any country outside the region including Mauritania,” the statement partly read.

Kenyan former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has also initiated what his country calls a handshake to bring the two leaders together.

He came to Juba two weeks ago and held a meeting with President Salva Kiir and according to Kenyan media he is also expected to hold a meeting Dr. Machar.

The SPLM/A-IO said it is aware of the plans which it says is an initiative of the government for Raila to mediate between the two principals. But it refers to it as “propaganda”.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) reiterates our full commitment to the peace process and shall continue to engage positively with IGAD and all friends of people of South Sudan,” the statement added.

Earlier this week, the Presidential Spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny, also revealed the president’s readiness to meet Dr. Machar.