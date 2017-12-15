Machar calls on IGAD to allow him attend RF

Dr. Riek Machar has called on IGAD to allow him to take part in the high-level revitalization forum expected to be launched next week.

This comes a week after the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalgn, sent him a letter requesting him to send three delegates to represent his group in the process.

On Thursday, Dr Machar responded by asking to IGAD to extend the launch of the revitalization forum for two weeks to allow his group to prepare and delegate members for the process.

He said the move would “necessitate” his relocation to Addis Ababa and accelerate the process.

“I have noticed your excellency that you have invited the principals of other stakeholders to attend the launching of the process excluding the Chairman and the commander of the SPLM/SPLA(IO),” the letter read.

“I sincerely hope you will reconsider this decision in the interest of inclusivity.”

Dr Machar, however, appointed three delegates to represent his group in the revitalization forum to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

They include Henry Odwar, the leader of the delegation; his wife, Angelina Teny; and Professor Elias Nyamlel.

Dr. Machar reiterated the commitment of his group to the resuscitation of the peace agreement, saying he believes it is the only way to restore peace in South Sudan.