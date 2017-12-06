Machar to attend Revitalization Forum

Dr. Riek Machar will be invited to attend the High Level Revitalization Forum which will take place this month, according to the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan.

In July, the IGAD Council of Ministers said Dr. Machar would not attend the forum that is expected to discuss full implementation of the peace agreement.

The Chairperson, Workneh Gebeyehu, said Machar was not invited to the forum but could send his views on the process.

However, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan Ismail Wais told the Voice of America on Tuesday that an invitation will be sent to him and other key stakeholders.

“We are now on the process of sending the invitation. So far, no one has received an invitation letter,” he said.

“But be assured, when the invitations go out, I am assuring you that he will also receive an invitation letter.”

The IGAD rescheduled the launch of the high-level revitalization forum for December 15 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

In October, IGAD started consultation with various stakeholders to the peace agreement to get their views on the process.