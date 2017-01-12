Maban calls for relocation of refugees

Eastern Nile State’s North East Maban County authorities are calling upon the national government to relocate Sudanese refugees from the area.

The call comes weeks after 28 people were killed in a host-refugee clashes that started during the Christmas season and continued until the beginning of this month.

Those killed in different villages include 17 locals and 11 refugees.

More than 11 others were injured in the clashes, and several families have also been displaced from the area.

The clashes started after reports that a refugee died in detention, according to officials there.

However, the situation in county is now clam.

The commissioner said there are more than 130,000 Sudanese refugees in the area.

In an interview with Eye Radio this morning, Commissioner Mansour Mustafa said other issues creating tensions between the two communities include theft of livestock and crops from the farms.

He said relocation of the Sudanese refugees could prevent further conflicts.