‘Low standard’ Juba Stadium banned from hosting int’l games

The Confederation of African Football-CAF, has banned hosting of international games at Juba stadium, according to the South Sudan Football Federation.

Alul Daniel, the association spokesperson, told Eye Radio on Sunday that the board was notified of the decision over the weekend.

Daniel said according to the CAF order, the stadium has low standards to host international matches.

“The letter came from CAF saying that Juba stadium is not matching with international standard requirements,” he said.

However, Daniel said South Sudan has been given an option to host international home games in either Uganda or Sudan.

“CAF has decided that there is no any international game will be play in Juba stadium anymore and if they have international games, they will be played in Sudan or in Uganda.”

Mr Daniel said they have raised the matter to the world football governing body-FIFA, to improve conditions of the stadium, but there has been no response yet.

The stadium was conditionally approved by FIFA and CAF in 2012 to host international games.

South Sudan Bright Stars Under 20 were supposed to play their return leg against Uganda in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers at the stadium next weekend.