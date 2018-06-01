US loses patience on S. Sudan leaders

The United States says it has lost its patience on South Sudan leaders and called on the international community to apply concrete action on peace obstructors.

This comes after the United Nations extended its sanctions regime on South Sudan and threatened to impose further sanctions in 45 days if conflict continues.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said leaders of the country have failed to protect their citizens and violence is escalating despite their recommitment to cessation of hostilities deal.

“The United States has lost its patience. The status quo is unacceptable. It is long past time for all us to demand better for the South Sudanese people,” she said during the UN Security Council meeting in New York.

“Late December, the parties in South Sudan signed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities. A few days ago, they supposedly recommitted to this agreement with church leaders. So far, these are just words on paper.”

She added that IGAD and the African Union have failed to apply any consequences on violators.

Haley further noted the UN Security Council has not applied any arms embargo or sanctions on parties in South Sudan since 2015.

She called for joint efforts to “take real steps to end the conflict” in the country.

However, the government often says the threats are politically motivated.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, said the United States has no evidence on any accusation against the South Sudan leaders:

“The charges which are labeled against us are not substantiated. I am sure if we are to ask Nikki today: ‘Nikki can you give us further clarification on these charges?’ I really doubt if she will be capable of doing that.”

In addition to the renewal of the 2015 sanctions, the UN Security Council is likely to impose sanctions on Defense Minister Kuol Manyang and Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro should the violence continue.

Kuol is alleged to have supplied the Sudanese rebel group, SPLA-North, with arms which it in turn used to attack Pagak, leading to the expulsion of Opposition group there last year.

For Dr Lomuro, he is accused of threatening journalists against critical coverage of the conflict in the country and obstructing humanitarian missions and the activities of UNMISS.