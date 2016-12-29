Lorry burnt, two abducted – Gbudue

Authorities in Gbudue state say they are investigating an incident in which a lorry was ambushed and burnt by unknown gunmen a few kilometers away from Yambio town.

The Gbudue state minister of information Gibson Bullen says two people were briefly held hostage and later released after being robbed of their properties on Tuesday.

Mr. Bullen says the lorry was carrying seven people. However, he told Eye Radio that there were no casualties during the incident.

Armed men ambushed a lorry which was going to Mampondu to load some tick… they were ambushed about 15 kilometers away from Yambio in a place called Gbodo,” he said.

“The security is following to make sure that such doesn’t happen again on the road.”