Leaders urged to think about ‘they don’t care about citizens’ concern

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs has called upon his comrades and opposition leaders to look into the international concerns that they do not care about the people of South Sudan.

Last week, the US ambassador to the United Nations told the UN Security Council that South Sudanese leaders had ignored the suffering of the citizens.

Dr. Martin Elia Lumoro, who just returned from the African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa, said it is about time both government and opposition leaders took the matter seriously.

“The suffering of people of South Sudan has alarmed everybody in the world, and everybody want us as people and leadership to look into the suffering of our people and return the country back to peace,” he said.

“One can say a lot of people almost disrespect us because they think we don’t care of our people, and so I want to call on all our colleagues who are in rebel side, that we should take this issue very seriously.”

While addressing the UN Security Council last week, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley accused the government for not putting the best interests of the South Sudanese as its priority.

She said the government and armed groups continue to fight; and aid workers continue to be blocked in record numbers by the parties.

Nikki Haley also said President Salva Kiir continues to promote individuals in the army despite the sanctions placed on them.

She described this as a slap in the face of the Security Council, and the nations who have supported the government led by President Kiir.