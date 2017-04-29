Lol state says the condition of the IDPs in Raja is worsening

The humanitarian situation of the people displaced from Raja Town to the surrounding areas is worsening, the Minister of Information in Lol State has said.

The IDPs had fled their homes two weeks ago following fighting in the town between the SPLA and an anti-government force.

The Information Minister, Omar Ishak said the displaced people lack food and water and are at risk of diseases.

He called on humanitarian organizations to provide assistance to the IDPs.

“We are appealing to all humanitarian organizations, international and national, to help the situation because the humanitarian situation in Raja Town is worsening especially the number of civilians those who displaced from Raja town to thirty-five kilometers out the town is big,” Ishak said.

Mr. Ishak said the rainy season that has started will worsen the condition of the IDPs.

“Now the rainy season has started, and in this beginning of rainy season in the state, the humanitarian situation is not good completely, because there is no food, water, and even diseases,” He said.

Early this week, the Acting Mayor of Raja Town said community chiefs and elders were instructed to conduct an assessment to determine how many fled the area.