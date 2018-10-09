Lol State authorities release 4 war prisoners

The authorities of Lol State have told Eye Radio that they have released four prisoners of war in Raja town.

This comes 2 weeks after President Salva Kiir ordered for the release of all prisoners of war and political detainees as part of implementation of the security arrangements of the September peace accord.

According to the minister of information in Lol State, the men include a second lieutenant, Eidam Ibrahim Eidam; Sergeant Boutros Jaliano and Privates Kasiano Adriano and Michael Joakino.

Michael Mathok said the individuals were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the area on Tuesday.

“The governor of the state directed them to send the message of peace and ceasefire to their leadership and to commit themselves to the permanent ceasefire and stay in their respective positions till the process of integration starts later on,” he told Eye Radio.

The International Committee of the Red Cross – which allegedly received the POWs – is yet to comment on the matter.

“In February and March, we released 65 prisoners of war in Lol State but the ones of today are four with the ranks of 2nd Lieutenant, one sergeant and two privates,” he added.