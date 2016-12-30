Lol Governor – Rizik Zakaria – escapes death

The Governor of Lol State, Rizik Zakaria Hassan, says he has survived being assassinated after his convoy was ambush about 14-kilometers south of Raja town.

The incident took place on the morning of the 29th, December.

Rizik says his body guards exchanged fire with the attackers and repulsed them.

He says there were no casualties from his entourage.

“I narrowly missed but we managed to disperse the armed ambush. It happened at Dambara, some nine miles from Raja,” he told Eye Radio.

“Our vehicles only sustained some bullets, even my car received three bullets, but we managed to disperse them.”

This is the second attack in which Governor Rizik survives assassination.

In June this year, he escaped an attempt on his life when opposition forces attacked Raja town, the capital of his Lol State.