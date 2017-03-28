Lol state ex-minister put behind bars

The former minister of local government and law enforcement in Lol State has been arrested for allegedly selling government vehicles, including an ambulance.

Information Minister Omar Ishak told Eye Radio that Manoon Aleu Jok sold three cars belonging to Raja Hospital in October last year.

Mr Manoon was relieved from his position early this year over the matter.

However, he allegedly refused to be investigated and travelled to Juba without the permission of the governor.

“Right now the minister is in police prison of northern sector of Juba, and maybe there will be a legal process of releasing him on bail and then the law will [take its course],” he stated.

The former minister was not available to comment about his arrest.