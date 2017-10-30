Logistical challenges affecting ND outreach

A member of the National Dialogue steering committee says logistical challenge is hindering them from reaching out to the states on time.

Kuot Mawin said they have been facing difficulties in coordinating with partners in terms scheduling flights.

“A lot of coordination have to be made with those who are ready to help us -especially UNMISS. [But] that takes time because also they have their own schedules” Mr. Kuot said.



He said this often causes delays whenever they want to move to certain areas for consultations on the process.

“We are also facing some other issues that have to be addressed,” he added without elaborating further.

