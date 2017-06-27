Lobong, Riek in parliament over measles vaccination deaths

The national Minister of Health and the Governor of Kapoeta are in parliament this morning to explain how some children died in a measles vaccination campaign in the state last month.

Dr. Riek Gai Kok and Louis Lobong Lojore are responding to members of the Council of States, who summoned them after reports of the deaths.

Last month, 16 children died in a remote village in Kapoeta, after they were vaccinated against measles.

An investigation into the deaths was carried out by the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee with supported from WHO and the UN children agency, Unicef.

The inquiry found that the vaccination team did not adhere to safety standards approved by the World Health Organization.

Some health workers used a single syringe multiple times to inject vaccines into a number of children in Kauto County.

The investigation found that the children who died were among 300 who received similar dozes early in May.

Members of the Council of States described the deaths as a tragedy and summoned Dr. Riek Gai Kok and Governor Louis Lobong Lojore for an explanation.

The two officials have appeared in parliament in Juba today to respond to concerns from the MPs.

Details to follow …