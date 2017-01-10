Livestock destroy farms in Gbungu

In Jubek State, the Commissioner of Gbungu County says some cattle keepers have arrived in the area with livestock and are destroying farmlands.

Fideli Ladu says the cattle keepers have been in the area since last week.

Mr. Ladu says a destruction of sorghum and cassava fields may result into hunger.

He told Eye Radio that the authorities in the county held a meeting with the pastoralists last week but the resolutions have not been fully implemented.

The cattle keepers could not immediately be reached for comment, but other reports suggest they came from Kajo-keji, Yei River State.

Last year, the cattle keepers who came from other states, and were staying in Jubek, were directed to return to their home states.