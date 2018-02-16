‘Listen to voices of suffering S. Sudanese refugees’

The Catholic Archbishop of Gulu urged leaders to listen to the suffering voices of South Sudanese refugees and end the violence.

Archbishop John Baptist Odama made the call at the peace forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday.

Archbishop Odama said the refugees often cry they don’t have enough food and medicines, including proper learning facilities for their children.

He said the refugees are appealing for a speedy solution to the conflict in order to return home and rebuild their lives.

“They don’t have enough food, enough medicines, enough facilities to promote the education of the children who are school going age,” said Bishop Odama.

“They are appealing to the leaders and to the forum to resolve this issue and end the war as soon as possible and they live in sustainable peace to rebuild themselves.”

On Friday marks the last day the leaders are expected to strike a peace accord.

But according to earlier views by the stakeholders, there were still discussions on several outstanding issues related governance.