Let’s empower women and fight sexual exploitation- Guterres

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called on the world to empower women and fight sexual exploitation as celebrations on the International Women’s Day commences.

The International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on the 8th of March, is a day powered by collective efforts of all to achieve gender parity.

This year the day is being commemorated under the theme: #PressforProgress.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls is the unfinished business of our time, and the greatest human rights challenge in our world.

“The central question for gender equality is the question of power and that is why the empowerment of women is our most important objective,” he said.

He said that is why the United Nations is fighting for gender parity and zero tolerance of sexual exploitation.

Mr Guterres’ statement comes weeks after Ghanaian troops in Wau were withdrawn from their duty station at the Protection of Civilians site over allegations of sexual exploitation.

The UN Mission in South Sudan said it confined them to their base in Juba for preliminary investigation after it received a complaint, alleging that members of the unit engaged in sexual activity with displaced women.

“We have already reached parity in the senior management loop; the top level of the administration of the UN,” he said.

“We will soon reach it at the level of the country leaders of the UN and this will be the a key instrument for us to be able to fight sexual exploitation with zero tolerance.”

This year, the International Women’s Day comes on the heels of unprecedented global movement for women’s rights, equality and justice.

This has taken the form of global marches and campaigns, including hashtag, #MeToo and #TimesUp in other countries, on issues ranging from sexual harassment to equal pay and women’s political representation.